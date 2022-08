Firefighters said two people were taken away from the scene in ambulance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.

Officials said two patients were ultimately taken away in an ambulance.

WATCH ALSO: