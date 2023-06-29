Von's Chicken in Folsom closes, new Burmese restaurant to take over

It will be one of three Burmese eateries in the Greater Sacramento area, joining other restaurants located in Davis and Loomis

FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention Folsom foodies! Von's Chicken closed its Folsom location this week and a new restaurant is already set to take over the establishment.

Von's Chicken opened its first chain in South Korea in April 2007. Since then, they expanded all over the world and opened a franchise location in Folsom at 703 E Bidwell Street in 2021.

Von's Chicken menu offers several flavors of wings made oven-roasted or fried. Side dishes include French fries, salad, fried rice and other Korean dishes.

Although the Folsom location is now closed, there is another location about 25 minutes away in Roseville on Taylor Road.

So, who's taking over the 2,178-square-foot space?

According to the site plans of Commonwealth Square, a new eatery called Burma Light will be taking over the site. It will be one of three Burmese eateries in the Greater Sacramento area, joining other restaurants located in Davis and Loomis.

It is unclear what will be on the menu, but the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's website says the restaurant's owner will have the previous tenant's license to sell alcohol.

An opening date for the Burmese restaurant hasn't been announced yet.

