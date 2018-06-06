A Folsom Police Department K-9, who was a seven-year veteran on the force, passed away June 1 after doctors discovered at least a dozen tumors inside his abdominal area, officials said.

The police department shared a heartfelt message about Ramon's passing on Tuesday, which read in part:

"Ramon was a true ambassador for our department and very active in our community. Ramon was a favorite with children and adults alike because of his gentle nature. Ramon could also be fierce when he was called upon."

You can see the full post below from his partner, Officer Ventioner.

