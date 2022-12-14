Folsom receiver Rico Flores Jr. officially bound for Notre Dame

One of the state's top receivers enjoys early signing day celebration put on by Folsom High School

FOLSOM, Calif. — Grit, determined, skilled, and gifted are just a few superlatives to describe Folsom High School's Rico Flores Jr. The road was never easy for him, but it was worth it.

Beneath the 6'1", 190-pound, 4-star athlete is one of the most charismatic individuals you will ever meet.

Flores was all smiles Wednesday afternoon as family, friends and teammates came out to celebrate his early signing day ceremony. He's one of the state's top receivers and he's taking his talents to Notre Dame. This moment was the culmination of years of hard work.

"I really don't know how to explain it. It just shows me that a lot of people care for me, and are happy for me," Flores said when describing his reaction to all the support.

He knew he was gifted at an early age.

"I feel like it was in me since I was little. God really blessed me with this skill and I took grasp of it and ran with it," said Flores.

Paul Doherty, the head football coach at Folsom, has coached Flores the last few years and couldn't be prouder of his star player.

"I think what separates him from others is the mentality, the maturity, the focus," said Doherty.

Adversity started at an early age for Flores. He was raised by a single mother as his father was out of the picture growing up. Through it all, he never felt sorry for himself, it just motivated him to work harder. His mother has always been his biggest cheerleader.

"She stuck by my side. She was someone that I always had to be there," Flores said of his mother. "I could come home and I could see my mom. I know I didn't have a father, so she filled that role as well."

He has a message for all the kids out there.



"Don't give up and don't get too comfortable with the position you're in. Someone else is across the world is training harder than you. When you're sleeping, they're up, and my mom told me that when I was little. You're a fresh can of paint when you get somewhere, so you got to show them who you are and what you're made of," said Flores.

He reports to Notre Dame in mid-January.

