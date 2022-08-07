Folsom restaurant transforms into Oz to benefit Shriners Children’s Northern California

Follow the yellow brick road and step into the Bacchus House for a journey into Oz benefitting children in need

FOLSOM, Calif. — Follow the yellow brick road -- no, really -- follow the yellow brick road laid on the street in front of the Bacchus House restaurant in Folsom and it will lead you to something extraordinary: A life-size replica tribute to the 1938 film, The Wizard Of Oz.

What's even better is that it's there to help Shriners Children's Hospital, as patrons are asked to give (if they wish) anything in form of a donation to the cause.

Alan Anderson, the director of services at Shriners was blown away. He said

"Everything about this is remarkable. The tribute to The Wizard Of Oz, a classic truly beloved film of all ages, realized in 3D experiential form here. It also equates to what we're trying to do for kids. Kids not just want to go home, they want to be somebody and that's what we want to do with our services," said Anderson.

Eric Adams, one of the owners of Bacchus House who both conceived and curated this exhibit, connects in a very specific way.

"The moment they walk in, they immediately go back to the past. Whether they’re young or young at heart, there’s a connection, there’s nostalgia there, and it just brings out the best in people to revisit because all the characters were looking for something much like us – and they all found it, much like us,” said Adams.

Just look out for the flying monkeys, they're there. The wicked witch? Full-sized too.

They're having a celebratory five-course dinner and wine pairing event on July 14 with all proceeds going to Shriners Hospital. For more information, click here.