Folsom sewer improvement project to require daytime lane closures

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department will be performing sewer improvement work that will require daytime lane closures.

The affected lanes are on Natoma Street between Coloma Street and Mill Street.

The project began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in spring or summer of 2023.

According to Folsom’s website, lane closures along Natoma Street will be in place during the construction hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding Saturdays and Sundays. Traffic signals at the intersection of Natoma and Coloma Streets will be flashing red between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time when traveling through these areas during construction hours. Message signs are in place and flaggers will be directing traffic if necessary.

The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department manages the city’s resources in order to protect and enhance the community’s safety, health and welfare. McGuire and Hester, the contractor of the project, and the Environmental and Water Resources Department will be replacing and relocating sewer infrastructure.

City of Folsom officials also say the sewer project work may cause some noise disturbances.

For more information, contact the City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department at 916-461-6162.

