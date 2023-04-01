Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates

Folsom is preparing residents for a storm that could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California.

Folsom Public Information Officer Matthew Stone is warning residents to stay alert for the next 48 hours due to trees coming down because of high winds.

The Folsom Police Department is urging residents to stay updated by using Everbridge Nixle. All road conditions, road closings or detours, and other storm-related incidents will be updated through Nixle. Folsom Police will also update their Facebook page.

Officials released a storm alert with resources, sandbag locations and ways to stay safe during the storm:

Sandbag locations

Sand and sandbags are available for Folsom residents and business owners at no charge. The city provides free sandbag materials including bags, sand and shovels. Here are two self-serve sandbag stations:

Next to Fire Station 36 at 9700 Oak Ave­nue Parkway

Behind City Hall at 50 Natoma Street.

Report storm-related incidents

Call 916-461-6722 to report non-emergency storm-related hazards to the city, including localized flooding, fallen trees or limbs, and plugged storm drains.

Call 916-461-6726 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to report downed street signs and traffic signals or streetlights that are out.

After hours, contact the City of Folsom Police Department dispatch line at 916-355-7231.

Call 911 in the event of a storm-related emergency, such as a downed power line, downed trees on live wires, or a life-threatening emergency.

You can also report incidents using the reporting app SeeClickFix Folsom

How to prepare your home?

Consider obtaining flood insurance or checking your existing policy to make sure you have enough coverage.

Make an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, nonperishable food, and other essentials in case of a power outage.

Have an emergency plan in place. FEMA's website www.ready.gov has valuable information on how you can prepare your family for an emergency.

Clear storm drains

The City of Folsom Public Works Department has been busy clearing gutters and storm drain inlets of fallen leaves. Here’s how residents can help clear storm drains:

Avoid sweeping or blowing leaves into ditches or streets.

Clear leaves from gutters and storm drains and place them in your green waste container, if possible.

Keep sidewalks clear of leaves and other debris.

Trim trees and remove broken branches.

Folsom officials say residents should drive with caution during the wet weather. During power outages, dark or flashing traffic signals should be treated as a stop sign; come to a complete stop, yield to other traffic and proceed when it’s your turn and safe to do so.

