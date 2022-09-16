Placer Food Bank assists Mosquito Fire evacuees

Among the temporarily displaced residents is Executive Director Dave Martinez who lives in Georgetown near Volcanoville.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For residents who had no choice but to leave their homes as the Mosquito Fire started to inch closer, there's currently no answer as to when they'll be able to return.

Among the temporarily displaced residents is Placer Food Bank's Executive Director Dave Martinez who lives in Georgetown near Volcanoville.

"Let me tell you, it's not easy. When you're looking at long durations of time, it is a struggle," said Martinez.

Martinez chose to set up his camper in the parking lot of the food bank where he, along with his staff and volunteers, have been putting in overtime. They pack boxes and trucks before distributing food items to meet the hunger needs of not just the community, but also fellow evacuees.

"Last weekend, there were a lot of evacuation centers opened, and I just happened to be here on staff to release food to the Salvation Army that really focuses on those evacuation centers," said Martinez. "I've got an amazing staff. The volunteers are incredible, and all the partners. There's a lot of people that are behind everything that happens here."

With the hardships of the past several days, there's been little time to rest.

"We were up in Auburn, we did a quick stint up in Foresthill before it got really shut down," said Martinez.

It's not just in recent days where they've seen an increased need, but the Placer Food Bank is also preparing for high demand once residents return to their homes.

"They're gonna have a week, two weeks of refrigerators with no food," said Martinez. "That's where you're gonna see a lot of the work that comes in with us. We did that during Caldor as well."

Derek Jones, a Foresthill resident of eight years says he's grateful for everyone in the community that has stepped in to provide donations and assist evacuees.

"The general public is taking care of every need we have. We were traumatically displaced not knowing how to deal with it," said Jones.

In a typical month, the Placer Food Bank distributes 500,000 lbs to 700,000 lbs of food according to Martinez. To donate, click here.