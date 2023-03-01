Foodieland Night Market returning to Cal Expo | Here's what to know

The multi-cultural food exposition is back with new menus for foodies of every degree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a place where the camera eats first — California's traveling multi-cultural food fest will touch down in Sacramento once again this September.

Foodieland Night Market is returning to Cal Expo Labor Day weekend and again at the end of the month offering more than 175 local and regional food and retail vendors from every culture.

About 15 new vendors and many from the previous year will offer eats and drinks ranging from sweet, savory, spicy and everything in between.

On each attending day, foodies can expect to indulge in foods with unique spins from sweet and cheesy Korean corn dogs to savory garlic lobster noodles and a seemingly endless lineup of good eats.

In an effort to limit overcrowding, tickets are sold online only by entry time for $5 per day and are staggered between 4-11 p.m. Once admitted, foodies can stay until the end of the event.

Here are the dates to choose from:

Friday, Sept. 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

Sunday, Oct. 1

Each night will feature the same 110 food and 75 retail vendors providing opportunities to fill up on something new every day.

In between the eating and shopping; entertainment, crafts and games such as water bubbles and henna tattoos will be available for people of all ages to enjoy.

No large backpacks will be allowed into the event and security will be enforced upon entry.

All parking for the event will be available in the main lot at the front of Cal Expo for $10, including handicapped/ADA compliant. Cash and most major credit cards will be accepted by the venue.

All attendees are encouraged to come prepared to follow safety requirements upon arrival.

