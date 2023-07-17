for KING + COUNTRY announces Sacramento stop on Christmas tour

The multi-platinum selling pop duo is making their way back to Sacramento for 'A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2023 Tour Experience'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multi-platinum selling Christian pop duo 'for KING + COUNTRY' are headed to the West Coast for their 2023 Christmas tour, and one of the stops is in Sacramento.

The duo, made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be at Golden 1 Center on December 10.

According to a press release for the tour, fans can expect "an extraordinary production, blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects."

A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2023 Tour Experience kicks off Nov. 25 in Chicago and plays in several major cities across the U.S.

The duo will play holiday standards, tracks from their latest album and songs from their other projects.

The tour dates are as follows:

Nov. 25 - Chicago

Nov. 26 - Minneapolis

Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City

Dec. 1 - Boise

Dec. 2 - Seattle

Dec. 3 - Portland

Dec. 4 - Abbotsford, British Columbia

Dec. 7 - Las Vegas

Dec. 8 - Phoenix

Dec. 9 - Anaheim, Calif.

Dec. 10 - Sacramento

Dec. 14 - San Antonio

Dec. 15 - Fort Worth

Dec. 16 - Tulsa

Dec. 17 - Houston

Dec. 20-22 - Nashville

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

for KING + Country have four Grammy awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards and 17 K-Love Fan Awards. They've logged 12 #1 hits on the Christian Airplay chart and have sold out shows around the world.

