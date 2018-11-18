A community vigil is being held in Chico on Sunday to honor victims of the Camp Fire, now being considered California’s most deadly and devastating fire.

Community members may gather at the First Christian Church of Chico at 295 East Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 18.

“Together, we will survive, we will rise and we will recover,” according to the Town of Paradise website. “Town of Paradise residents are invited to join a vigil Sunday afternoon to honor the lives we have lost and mourn the tragedy our community has experienced.”

At least 76 people were killed and more than 10,000 homes destroyed when the Camp Fire tore through the Town of Paradise and other neighboring communities on November 9.

Candlelight vigil’s will be held during first 10 minutes of each hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is meant to give residents an opportunity to reflect on the tragedy quietly, according to the town of Paradise website.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring photos or mementos of lost family, friends and pets.

Counselors and mental health experts will also be available for people to speak with.

© 2018 KXTV