Foresthill Fire Protection District drafts letter to Placer County asking to declare a local emergency for winter weather

The Foresthill Fire Protection District held an emergency Board of Directors meeting to discuss the current weather emergency and access issues for fire crews.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — With potential hard freezes and heavy snowfall in the forecast, the Foresthill Fire Protection District held an emergency Board of Directors meeting Monday morning to discuss the possibility of a local emergency declaration of disaster.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors proposed a motion to draft a letter to the Placer County CEO declaring a local emergency of disaster. The motion for Foresthill Fire Protection District's president John Michelini to draft the letter to Placer County was approved.

The current severe weather has caused many trees to fall in the roadways, making multiple roads in Placer County impassable.

According to Placer County Sheriff's Office, "I-80 is closed in both directions at Applegate due to trees down. Foresthill Road remains closed and anything off that road is unplowed."

Fire and ambulance services cannot get to a large area of the community as most areas off Foresthill Road are not accessible.

Captain Greg Kirk advises community members not to travel through Todd Valley as every single road off of Foresthill Road is impassable to some capacity.

"Our goal right now is to get the roads open," Michelini said during the meeting.

The downed trees have taken some power lines with them, which has cut off power in parts of Placer County. Michelini said that these power outages could last for nearly a week and the potential upcoming hard freezes could cause even more trees down in the roadways.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District recommends community members stay home and if they have an emergency, please call early before it is too late.

