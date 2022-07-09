'The community really takes care of each other' | Foresthill tries to stay positive amid Mosquito Fire

Some community members say all they can do now is leave it in the hands of the hundreds of firefighters battling the flames.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Evacuations are in full effect for Foresthill as the Mosquito Fire threatens nearby small communities.

"It's unsettling but at the same time you have to count your blessings where they exist," said Ken Kerner, owner of Brew Master's Deli on Main Street.

He's among the residents trying to look on the bright side of the still developing situation. Although he's on edge, he says all they can do now is leave it in the hands of the hundreds of firefighters battling the flames.

"We're very fortunate. We were feeding firemen last night from the restaurant till the wee hours of the morning,” Kerner said. “So they take care of us, we take care of them and the community really takes care of each other."

He and Scott Armstrong, the owner of All-Outdoors California Whitewater Rafting, are gathering everything they can physically leave with.

"Because of the town, there's only one access point in and out towards Auburn, and hopefully, the fire won't come up in the town due to the fact that there's so much green open space around the town,” Armstrong said. “That large (of a) fire getting close could be devastating."

But no matter what happens to his family-owned business of three generations, he's hoping for the best as they evacuate.

"It's tense but people are hopeful and it's a great community, and everyone does work together,” Armstrong said.

The community is tight-knit and everyone worries about their neighbors.

“It's the folks that are really missing some of the elements in their lives. They don't know where they're pets are. They couldn't get them out. That's the really sad story,” Kerner said. “But hopefully these guys will hit it, and we'll all come home to a house that's still standing."

For those who don't have the means to evacuate, call Placer County Sheriff's Office. If there is a larger threat, you should call 911 and have deputies or firefighters assist.

