Knapp tutored Peyton Manning to a record-setting passing season in 2013 and helped guide Brock Osweiler in 2015 and Trevor Siemian in 2016.

The NFL community of coaches and players were heartbroken Monday night as word spread that former Broncos quarterbacks coach and current Jets passing-game specialist Greg Knapp is hospitalized in critical condition after he suffered serious injuries from a bicycle accident over the weekend in California.

Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the veteran coach was hospitalized and asked for prayers. According to multiple accounts, Knapp was riding his bicycle in San Ramon, Calif. when he was struck by a motorist.

Upon an inquiry for an accident report from 9News, the San Ramon, Calif. police department said via email from Lt. Tami Williams around noon Tuesday: "I can confirm the cyclist was Greg Knapp. There has not been a change in status from the hospital and no other details are available regarding the cause of the collision."

In earlier e-mail, Lt. Williams said "the collision is still under investigation. When new facts are releasable, we will post them on our social media accounts."

Following a distinguished career as a quarterback at Sacramento State, Knapp bounced around training camps and practice squads for the Chiefs, Raiders and 49ers – while also serving as an assistant coach at his college alma mater between cuts. He began his 23-season NFL coaching career with the 49ers in 1997, rising to the offensive coordinator position with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks and Raiders.

From 2013-16, Knapp was the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. In 2013, one quarterback he coached, Peyton Manning, set single-season passing records that still stand with 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards. In 2015, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, a season in which backup quarterback Brock Osweiler replaced an injured Manning and led the Broncos to five wins in their final seven regular-season games.

And in 2016, Knapp helped bring a late, 7th-round draft pick out of Northwestern named Trevor Siemian and turned him into an 18 touchdown, 3,401-yard passer.

A friendly sort who strikes up cordial conversations with the equipment guys and cooks, as easily as he does the stars he instructs, Knapp has also served as QB coach with the Texans, 49ers and Falcons. He was hired in January by head coach Robert Saleh to become the Jets’ pass-game specialist.