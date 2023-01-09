x
Former staff member disrupts high school football game, Brentwood Police say

Officers arrested the former staff member on suspicion of trespassing and obstruction.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — A former high school staff member was arrested at a high school football game Friday, the Brentwood Police Department said.

According to police, 27-year-old Carlos Hurtado received a trespass admonishment to stay away from the campus of Heritage High School.

When the school's principal allegedly saw Hurtado at the Heritage High School vs. Granada High School game around 7:35 p.m. Friday, he told Brentwood Police officers. 

Officers said they tried to contact Hurtado during the game, but he fled on foot in an effort to escape.

Officers chased Hurtado through the stadium before he was tackled by a bystander, police say. He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of disrupting a school activity, trespassing and obstruction.

