Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director suing the nonprofit

Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch is alleging wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation and defamation.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch is suing the nonprofit, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation for whistleblowing.

Back in June, Bisch alerted news outlets the Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board of Directors fired him.

In his June 2 news release, he said, “After leading Yolo Food Bank through significant growth and transformational change for nearly four and a half years, including the most successful Big Day of Giving outcome of any Yolo County nonprofit in history on May 5, the organization’s board of directors on Tuesday informed me that I would no longer be serving as Executive Director, effective immediately.”

Two weeks before his termination, Bisch and seven other members of YFB’s executive team signed a letter of no confidence in the organization’s board of directors, the Davis Vanguard reported.

In the wake of Bisch’s firing, at least two other executive team members left the organization.

ABC10 obtained a June 2 letter of resignation by then-Director of Accounting, Katie Schroeder, announcing her resignation in protest.

The Sacramento Business Journal then reported Director of Programs Zane Hatfield was fired on June 7.

Now, an attorney representing Bisch said the former executive director is suing YFB.

A news release about the lawsuit says Bisch, "alleges various causes of action including wrongful termination against public policy, whistleblower retaliation, and defamation."

ABC10 reached out to the Yolo Food Bank for comment. Interim executive director Karen Baker said the nonprofit hasn't received the lawsuit yet and therefore can't comment on it.

