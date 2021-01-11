According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

SAN DIEGO — Monday is the kickoff to a forum that will address the rising number of domestic violence incidents in San Diego. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States equaling about 10 million each year.

Here in San Diego, there have been three domestic violence homicides within the Filipino community in the past six months alone. Joann Fields of the Filipino Resource Center started a forum in San Diego which will contain a series of conversations that she hopes will encourage people to speak up.

"Historically in our Filipino community, we don't talk about issues at home. It's taboo to share domestic violence happenings or going to therapy to address some of these issues," said Fields. She hopes communication can be the key to change. "If we can make a positive impact and change and stop the cycle of domestic violence, I feel this forum will accomplish that," said Fields.

The Domestic Violence forum will be a first of a series of forums to attempt to break the cycle of domestic violence.

Just last week, 28-year-old Filipina Ana Abubalan was murdered in her East Village apartment. Her estranged husband and Tik Tok star Ali Abubalan is accused of her murder. He is pleading not guilty.

Filipina mother of three, Maya Millete, has been missing since January. Her husband, Larry Millete, recently arrested for her murder.

And in April this year, Rhona Fantone, a Filipina 30-year-old nurse assistant died after reportedly being stabbed by her husband in Lemon Grove.

"There are 3 Pinays, all Filipino households where their husbands have took the turn for the worst. They all have resulted in homicide, that’s one too many," said Director of Filipino Resource Center, Joann Fields.

"With 3 Filipino women dying this year, it seems disproportionate in our San Diego community," says San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

These three recent tragedies are the reason Fields is partnering with Stephan to introduce a Domestic Violence Forum at the Hall of Justice Monday night from 5-7.

"Culturally, we do not talk about this issue. It has become taboo. It's not an easy discussion to have, but it is needed. We have 2 victim advocates speaking at the forum," says Fields.

Maya Millete’s sister will also be speaking at the forum.

Experts say the more it is talked about the better it will be. "This is not stopping, it does not stop, it continues to grow and no one is speaking about it and that is a disservice to all the victims all the families, it's a disservice," said Dom Waltower, a violence prevention advocate.

Waltower said domestic violence is happening and people often miss the sometimes-subtle signs. "When people are dating--I've talked to looking for people rushing into relationships. Extremely jealous and possessive, those are signs of a potential domestic violent relationship," said Waltower.

Waltower added that while not linear, offenders usually have experienced some type of damage. "Hurt people hurt people, that means the offender themselves is damaged and broken that's why they project that type of behavior onto their spouse. It’s not that people are born monsters.”

"One of the main red flags we see is isolation. The abuser tries to isolate her from her own community, using deceptive methods to make the family separate which creates division between the victim and family. They even try to disrupt work environment," said Stephan.

The forum is open to the public and free of charge. Community members can also watch online here. It’s not to late to sign up for the event. Sign up here. The next domestic violence forum is slated for November 19th at 3:30pm with Southwestern College Leadership both in-person and online.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help or needs to get out of a situation, there are plenty of resources for you.

Emergency: 911

National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233