Local News

Forward progress stopped in Rancho Cordova fire

Officials said the fire grew to 18 acres in size before forward progress was stopped.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Firefighters halted forward progress on a fire in Rancho Cordova Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was burning on a field off White Rock Road and Sunrise Park Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District's Carl Simmons said the fire grew to 18 acres in size before forward progress was stopped.

No structures were in danger during the blaze. 

Officials said they'll be doing some firing operations as well to take out of some of the fuels in the area.

