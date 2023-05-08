Nante Niemi, 8, was found Monday afternoon in good health after missing for two days in the Porcupine Mountains.

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich — A search party organized by the Michigan State Police (MSP) has found an 8-year-old boy from Wisconsin after he went missing on Saturday while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains.

8-year-old Nante Niemi was found safe about two miles from the family's campsite, MSP said Monday in a tweet. Police say he appears to be in good health.

MSP says that a volunteer found Niemi under/near a log. They say that the boy had been there the entire time.

The boy went missing on Saturday around 1 p.m. while walking and gathering firewood.

Over 150 search and rescue personnel and nine K9 units helped in finding the boy.

The Hurley School District, where the boy attends school in Wisconsin, shared a post on Facebook of the volunteer that found him saying, "Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!"

