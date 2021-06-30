Fourth of July fireworks, grilling safety tips

Fireworks account for nearly 19,000 fires and thousands of injuries across the country every year, according to the National Safety Council.

WACO, Texas — Accidents can happen at any moment and as the Fourth of July weekend approaches, local fire departments are urging people to follow some safety tips to keep you and your family safe.

Fireworks account for nearly 19,000 fires and thousands of injuries across the country every year, according to the National Safety Council.

"Anything that goes up in the air must come down and so a firework landing on top of a house or a structure can cause a structure fire," Keith Guillory, a lieutenant with the Fire Marshall's office in Waco, wants to remind people that the use of fireworks are prohibited within the city limits. The same goes for the City of Temple and Killeen.

If you're in an area where they are allowed, Guillory said you should keep children and pets away and make sure you have a water source.

"You can even have a fire extinguisher and have a bucket of water to discard the fireworks and then from there you want to put the fireworks in a metal container. Do not put fireworks inside regular trash cans with regular combustibles. That will start a fire," Guillory said.

Also, make sure your gas grill is working properly.