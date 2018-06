Californians have the opportunity to get some free beer because of the World Cup.

If Mexico can beat its "curse of the fifth game," then Bud Light will help fans in California celebrate with some free beer.

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

According to ABC 7, since 1994, Mexico has not been able to advance past the fifth game in the World Cup. Mexico faces Brazil in the round of 16 at 7 a.m. Monday, July 2.

If Mexico breaks the curse, Bud Light will follow up their offer with additional details.

