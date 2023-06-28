How to get a free Chick-fil-A spicy chicken biscuit in July

Some Sacramento-area locations are offering up free breakfast next month to celebrate the addition of a spicy biscuit to the menu

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans of Chick-fil-A in the Sacramento area will have the opportunity to grab a free spicy chicken biscuit in July.

According to the restaurant, all you have to do is open the app throughout the month of July and it’ll be offered as a reward that can be redeemed from July 1-31. The spicy chicken biscuit is a breakfast item only available during morning hours.

“We love rewarding our loyal guests with special limited-time offers like these as a token of appreciation for their support,” said Joshua Paul, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Arden Fair. “As a new permanent menu item, we hope you will enjoy a spicy and delicious breakfast on us.”

It’s limited to one per person per Chick-fil-A One account.

The following locations are participating in the promo:

Chick-fil-A Arden Fair (Sacramento, CA)

Chick-fil-A Auburn Gold Rush (Auburn, CA)

Chick-fil-A Delta Shores (Sacramento, CA)

Chick-fil-A Elk Grove Marketplace (Elk Grove, CA)

Chick-fil-A Fairfield In-Line (Fairfield, CA)

Chick-fil-A Folsom (Folsom, CA)

Chick-fil-A Granite Bay (Granite Bay)

Chick-fil-A Highway 99 & Yosemite Ave (Manteca, CA)

Chick-fil-A Madison Avenue Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

Chick-fil-A March Lane at I-5 (Stockton, CA)

Chick-fil-A Pleasant Grove (Roseville, CA)

Chick-fil-A Rivergate Cordova (Rancho Cordova, CA)

Chick-fil-A Rocklin Station (Rocklin, CA)

Chick-fil-A Vacaville Commons (Vacaville, CA)

WATCH ALSO: Here are four foods that protect the skin from sun damage