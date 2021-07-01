Free Fishing Day 2021: What you need to know

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has revealed that July 3 will be the first of two days where anglers won't need a license.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians can get their fishing poles and bait ready because Free Fishing Days are taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, July 3, those eager to get on the water won't need to have a sport fishing license because it is the first of two planned Free Fishing Days in 2021.

“California anglers are incredibly fortunate to have such a wide variety of fish species and a huge diversity of fishing opportunities and experiences to choose from July 3,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging anglers to fish responsibly by not choosing waters suffering from drought conditions.

“We would ask that anglers pick their destinations carefully given the drought conditions impacting some of our waters," Bonham said. "Please try and avoid those waters visibly suffering from the drought’s impacts where warm water and low water already may be stressing fish populations.”

Although this opportunity is geared towards drawing out eager anglers, CDFW is advising those interested in "helping reduce fish stress levels caused by warmer and lower-than-usual water" to do all or some the following:

Assess the water for extreme drought conditions before committing to fish

Fish before the day heats up

Handle fish as little as possible

Try to keep fish in the water as much as possible when removing hooks

Typically, the CDFW offers two Free Fishing Days around the July 4 and Labor Day weekends. But if you want to fish the rest of the year, you will need a license that can be purchased from the official CDWF website.

According to a press release, a basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $52.66, while a one-day fishing license costs $17.02.

What anglers need to know is that although you will not need a license, you still have to follow all fishing regulations which can be found here.