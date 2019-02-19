NEWMAN, Calif. — There's a new way for the community of Newman to help fallen Cpl. Ronil Singh's memory live on.

Singh was shot and killed in the line of duty the day after Christmas, only a few blocks away from the Newman Police Department.

Now, in a town already covered in blue ribbons and flags, a Free Little Library has been put up in his name.

A free little library has been set up in memory of fallen Newman Corporal, Ronil Singh.

"The fact that he's no longer here with us- you can really feel that a piece of Newman is missing," Zachery Ramos, President of the Traveling Library said.

The community has found a new way to honor Cpl. Singh through the little library.

"When you give a book and you take a book, it's like you're taking a piece of him," Candy Gonzalez, owner of Modern By Design and Gift Shop said.

The Free Little Library is at Gonzalez's store right next door to the Newman Police Department.

"We wanted to create something that would memorialize Officer Singh in a way where it could continue to give back for years to come, just like he did for his community of Newman," Ramos said.

While Cpl. Singh gave to his community with his dedication to the Newman Police Department, his community can now give back with books.

The process is simple and free of charge- you either take one or leave one.

"With these libraries, it's one way we can give help, because some of these kids are in areas where they feel no one cares about what they're going to do in life. These are a way of showing we care. We care so much we're going to put this here- that way you don't feel afraid to walk through the library," Ramos added.

Ramos' organization, the 'Traveling Library', put this together with donations from four local businesses in less than two months.

"We're hoping that people will soon realize we have some incredible people that risk their lives for their communities. We need to do something that shows that we do care about them and we are here for them," said Ramos.

It was a no-brainer for the gift shop next door to host the library.

"To me, he just wanted a space to put something in honor of an officer that got killed here, and I said 'of course.' How can I reject someone who is trying to do something so big but could be so little, you know?" Gonzalez said.

Cpl. Singh's wife, Anamika, responding to a Facebook live interview about this library on Monday morning saying, "Thank you very much for honoring my husband CPL Singh."

"In a small community like this, I feel like it's the best thing that someone could have done," Gonzalez said.

The Traveling Library organization is working on making a Free Little Library in honor of fallen Officer Natalie Corona in Davis next.

