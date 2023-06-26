'Breast cancer does not mean death': Free mammograms for LGBTQ+ people in Sacramento and Roseville

Albie Aware is hosting free breast cancer screenings on Saturday, July 8 at Sutter Health Imaging in Sacramento and Roseville. Registration is open now.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Courtney Quinn wants to protect everyone from getting breast cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at 37-years-old in 2017 and getting a mammogram saved her life.

"For me, I was extremely fortunate," said Quinn. "My breast cancer was found early and early detection is what saves lives with breast cancer, so that's why I'm a breast cancer survivor. I want to be able to help others say that they're a breast cancer survivor, too."

Quinn works at Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation in Sacramento. The foundation started in 2004 to help save lives by providing people with breast cancer testing, prevention education, advocacy and support.

"We started, sadly, because a local resident, Alberta (Albie) Carson, lost her life to breast cancer," said Quinn.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the U.S., and it's not equal. Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women.

GET MORE RACE & CULTURE FROM ABC10:

►Explore the Race & Culture home page

►Watch Race & Culture videos on YouTube

►Subscribe to the Race and Culture newsletter

Lesbian and bisexual women may have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than straight or cisgender women, too. These disparities in marginalized groups are due in part to less access to mammograms and negative experiences with healthcare providers.

"I know what it's like to face these barriers personally," said Quinn. "I had a doctor... one time he asked if I was on birth control. I said, 'No, I'm in a committed relationship with the same-sex partner.' He looked at my chart, handed it to the nurse and walked out of the room."

Despite discrimination, Quinn continues to keep a positive attitude and outlook on life. She says she's stronger than hate. Quinn works every day to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings and access for all.

"Breast cancer does not mean death," said Quinn. "For a lot of individuals, instead, it's just a matter of finding it early enough that we can get it treated so you can continue to thrive in your life."

Albie Aware is hosting free breast cancer screenings on Saturday, July 8, at Sutter Health Imaging in Sacramento and Roseville.

The goal is to address health disparities and increase access to breast cancer early detection screenings, especially for people in LGBTQ+ communities.

To participate, you must be 40 years or older and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Registration is open now.

To learn more about breast cancer prevention, visit the CDC website.

We want to hear from you!

The Race and Culture team's mission is to serve our diverse communities through authentic representation, community engagement and equitable reporting.