CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the Ram was heading eastbound on West Grayson Road when it crossed over the double yellow lines to pass another vehicle. The Freightliner was heading westbound at the same time and both vehicles collided.

Both vehicles kept moving after the collision, eventually coming to stop in the eastbound traffic lane and catching fire.

First responders arrived to find both vehicles engulfed in fire. The driver of the Freightliner, Raul Moreno, was able to get out of his truck without injury, however, the driver of the Ram died at the scene.

According to police, Moreno was not under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident. It's not known whether the driver of the Ram was wearing his seatbelt or if he was under the influence or drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the Ram hasn't been identified at this time.

