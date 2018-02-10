Friends and family remember Cameron Park resident Kurt Von Tillow, who was killed in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting one year ago.

Von Tillow's wife, Mary Jo, is in Las Vegas to honor him for the anniversary. She's attended several events with other families of the 58 victims.

"It's been a very difficult year," Mary Jo said. "My daughter and my son-in-law were there as well (at the concert). They took charge that night when Kurt was shot. They helped my sister-in-law and niece and me cause I was in shock over what was happening. We were in the venue most of the time."

Mary Jo was in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Music concert to celebrate their daughter and son-in-law's wedding anniversary, which is on September 29.

"Being in Las Vegas, it's such mixed emotions," Mary Jo said. "He lost his life here, but we also celebrated so many big events. When our kids turned 21, we came to Las Vegas for birthdays, for family reunions. We were here a lot. A lot of positive memories here and it's hard to come back here."

Meanwhile on the one-year anniversary, her late husband's friends came out to honor him at the Cameron Park Country Club where he was a member. They cheered to Coors Light, his favorite beer, and dressed showing their patriotism in red, white, and blue. His friends called him Captain America.

"Everybody here loved Kurt," said friend, Danny Levine. "He was the life of the party. This was his place to be. He was here with friends and family and playing golf, which he loved."

There is a red bench on the golf course put up in memory of Kurt, and the bar and grill at the course was renamed "Von Tillow Grill."

"He was a big personality," Mary Jo said. "If you met Kurt you never forgot him. He was a happy guy. I was married to him for 33 years. We've been together for 34 years. He was happy all of the time. As his wife, to say that, that's saying a lot."

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV