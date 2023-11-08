Threatened species of frog found in Mosquito Fire burn scar year later

The California red-legged frog was found in a burn scar, surviving the blaze that destroyed homes and other wildlife and habitats in the Foresthill area.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A threatened species of frog was found nearly a year after the Mosquito Fire tore through Placer and El Dorado counties, according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

"The Mosquito Fire went right through one of the most robust populations of the frog in the Sierra Nevada. It will take time for this area to recover, but the fact that this frog is still here shows the resiliency of wildlife,” said our Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office's Sierra Cascades Division Supervisor Rick Kuyper.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, the frog is almost exclusively found in California and is most well-known for being the frog in Mark Twain's 'The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.' It is also the largest native frog in the western United States, ranging from roughly two to five inches long.

