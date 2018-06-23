At 23-years-old, Blake Kidwell found himself homeless on the streets of Sacramento.

"It made more sense to me to spend my money and my time on finding ways to drink and to do drugs and then eventually that is second to paying rent and paying bills and then that's second to going to work," Kidwell said.

When he was homeless, it was 2008 and he had just graduated from San Diego State University.

"It was for sure scary," Kidwell said. "I was alone and still having friends who lived in Sacramento since I was born and raised here, but I was too ashamed and too embarrassed to ask for help."

After nine months, Kidwell said he had to do something.

"There came a point to me that I realized I'm not gonna make it. And not only am I not gonna have those dreams, or the things I wanted, but I might not even live," Kidwell said.

Kidwell said he got help from local churches and organizations such as Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes. He said through hard work and dedication he was able to find a steady job. However his most recent accomplishment is with his wife Jennifer. They will be opening up a business called Title Boxing Club at Ice Blocks.

"My wife and I fell in love with boxing five years ago really as a fitness activity and has [that] really snowballed into we wanna share this with other people," Kidwell said.

He said the club will be for people of all ages.

"I think for us, what success would look like for us, is if we can connect with the community, we fully plan on getting participation from group homes and foster organizations and some of the homeless community out here," Kidwell said. "It would be an amazing win."

