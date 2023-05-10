From struggle to success: how one Peruvian couple achieved their restaurant dreams in Roseville

One couple is living the American Dream through the Roseville restaurant Chicha Peruvian.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The nostalgia of food has the power to take us back to our childhood. Celebrations are centered around it, history and culture have built on it, and for some chefs, it’s a tribute to their home country.

One couple is living the American Dream through the Roseville restaurant Chicha Peruvian. The name not only represents their Peruvian culture and struggles, but their love for each other.

Peru is the third largest country in South America and the food is unlike that of any other Latin American nation.

“We have a lot of fusion like Spain, Italian, Chinese or Japanese,” said chef Giancarlo Zapata.

He feels a sense of responsibility to teach others about his country through cooking. His passion started at a young age in seeing his family cook and how meals created a connection between them.

His wife, Marleny Chávez, also got interested in cooking at a young age. Both graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Peru and met in 2009. The kitchen sharpened their skills and their shared love for cooking brought them together. They got married a few years later.

The couple knew if they wanted to make their dream of owning a restaurant come true, they would have to leave Peru.

“The difference between our countries, you get more opportunities here. If you want to do something, you can do it,” said Zapata.

So, they came to Sacramento in 2012, but it wasn’t easy for Chávez.

“I am an only child and it’s very difficult to leave your parents,” she said.

“You know the hardest [part] is always going to be the language because you are like a child. You have to learn work, learn to read, learn to speak,” said Zapata.

They fell in love with Sacramento and started their family. They have two children: Valentina and Gianleny.

Their dreams of owning a restaurant hit a fork in the road in 2018. They couldn’t continue working full-time and open a restaurant, so they quit their jobs and started cooking out of their home.

Their backyard became somewhat of a café set up with tables. It allowed them to save money for their own restaurant and they started out with just two dishes. With eight six-person tables, up to 48 people could sit out there at a time.

Business continued to build through word-of-mouth and eventually they had to hire employees to keep up with demand.

Three years later, they opened Chicha Peruvian Café and Kitchen, and everyone who ate in their backyard was ready to help with laying the flooring, hooking up the electricity and painting.

“We feel very grateful with these people because they come in for the food, they come to support us,” said Zapata.

Chicha sits at the corner of Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way in Roseville. The name has two meanings — it’s a popular Peruvian drink made from purple corn and a previously derogatory term for people who migrated from small towns and villages to the capital of Peru.

“When you come from your town to the capital, you come with everything. You come with your food, your culture, your memories, with your music and your folklore,” said Chávez.

People emigrate to the capital to work hard and make their dreams come true, all while never forgetting where they came from.

“We leave our country and we come here with our dreams, with our culture, with everything,” said Zapata.

So ‘chicha’ is now a term that’s been reclaimed.

They pride themselves on using fresh ingredients to create their own Peruvian slice of heaven where people can explore decades of heritage and culture.

“And the American culture when they taste our food their reactions are like, ‘Wow we have never tasted combinations like ours,’” said Chávez.

Chicha has been voted as one of the best restaurants in Sacramento and Placer County, but they got an invite they weren’t expecting this year.

The couple was invited to be chefs at one of Sacramento’s elite culinary events, The Tower Bridge Dinner. They put their Peruvian food front and center for hundreds of people, and that evening on the bridge was a sign they’d made it to their city of dreams.

“If you don't believe in our dreams, our dream doesn't become a reality,” said Chávez.

Their restaurant now has a legacy they hope to pass along one day to their own children, hoping they feel the same connection to culture, family and cooking.

For now, this is just the beginning as they hope to open another restaurant. Through it all they never forgot where they came from, what hard work leads to and the power of perseverance.

It’s a dream we all dream. Chicha.

