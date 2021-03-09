Full honors funeral service for Galt Officer Harminder Grewal scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13

Grewal died on Aug. 26, from injuries he suffered in a head-on crash on Aug. 22.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Funeral services honoring the memory and sacrifice of Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal, will be held in Roseville on Monday, Sept. 13.

According to the Galt Police Department, funeral services will be held Monday, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.

The location for Grewal's funeral will include the community he served. Community support is encouraged during the procession. A law enforcement procession will immediately follow the service, and community members are encouraged to line the sidewalks along the procession routes.

Officer Grewal and his partner Officer Kapri Herrera were on their way to assist at the Caldor Fire when when a Dodge Ram traveling southbound collided with the center median, breaking through it and entering the northbound lanes of the highway. The truck hit Grewal and Herrera's patrol car head-on.

A memorial fund has been started to support the family of Grewal.