Gabriel Flores to return home for fight at Stockton Arena

Tickets for Flores' first hometown fight in four years go on sale April 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Prominent Top Rank boxer and Stockton native Gabriel Flores Jr. will return to his hometown in May for a fight at the Stockton Arena.

Flores made the announcement in an Instagram post, Wednesday.

Flores, dubbed "Stockton's King," will fight in an eight-round lightweight bout at the downtown arena on May 13. Tickets will go on sale April 5.

The May showdown will feature a doubleheader headlined by fights between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Steven Butler, and between Jason Moloney and Vincent Astrolabio.

Flores, who will celebrate his 23rd birthday 12 days before the fight, is hoping to rebound from a loss to Giovanni Cabrera in July.

He now calls Las Vegas home after signing a contract with leading boxing promoter Top Rank in 2017.

"Every time I step in that ring it’s always for my city," said Flores in his Instagram post. "This time I step in the ring while being in my city... it’s our time."

The last time Flores entered the ring inside the Stockton Arena in 2019, he defeated opponent Eduardo Pereira dos Reis.

Watch more from ABC10: Family seeks justice in death of Stockton mother ten years ago