5 gadgets that can help solve everyday problems

"Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg shows off some unique gadgets that can make everyday life a little easier.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Everyday life can be plagued by a variety of problems, both big and small. Fixing those problems can sometimes be as easy as finding the right gadget for the job.

"Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to show off five gadgets that can help solve some everyday problems:

Aro Smart Box ($299 + $9.99 monthly membership): A connected gadget that can charge your phone, but also help motivate and manage time away from your device.

($299 + $9.99 monthly membership): A connected gadget that can charge your phone, but also help motivate and manage time away from your device. Seal Shoe Covers ($39.95): Reusable covers that can protect all varieties of shoes, keeping them dry and clean in rain, snow and mud.

Seal Shoe Covers ($39.95): Reusable covers that can protect all varieties of shoes, keeping them dry and clean in rain, snow and mud.

SpinMaster's Valor Kick Scooter ($99.99): Lightweight, foldable scooter for kids that can fit into a backpack or locker.

Geneverse HomePower ($2,599 with 2 Solar Panels): Solar-powered energy generator that can provide backup power for home appliances or essential devices for up to seven days on a single charge.

($2,599 with 2 Solar Panels): Solar-powered energy generator that can provide backup power for home appliances or essential devices for up to seven days on a single charge. RoboTwist automatic jar opener ($29.99): A gadget that twists off stubborn lids with the push of a button, ideal for people with arthritis or diminished strength.

Find out more about Steve Greenberg on his website, and check out his gadget game show on YouTube, "What the Heck Is That?"

