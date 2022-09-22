Galt community fundraises for teen seriously injured in alleged DUI hit-and-run

Community members have organized a group known as “Justice for Angel,” that is both fundraising and providing support for the family and mother.

GALT, Calif. — Community members in the City of Galt are fundraising to help a 16-year-old and her family purchase a specialized van to transport the young woman who is “minimally conscious” and unable to walk on her own.

Angel Renteria, 16, was walking her dog along Ayers Lane near her home last March when she was struck by a vehicle that sped off, according to the Galt Police Department. After a months-long investigation, the department arrested Devin Calderon, 29, for DUI hit-and-run, according to the Galt Police Department.

The teen spent 5 months in the hospital before returning home to Galt, where she is “minimally conscious” meaning she is unable to walk, talk or even feed herself, said Kelly Carr, the teen’s mother. Carr has since quit her career as a mental health nurse to care for her daughter around the clock.

Since then, community members have organized a group known as “Justice for Angel,” that is both fundraising and providing support for the family and mother.

“Oh it’s just so amazing, I am so grateful for the support of all the community,” Carr said.

On Thursday, community members gathered at Brewster’s Bar and Grill for a fundraising event. The business is donating 25% of all proceeds from the meals sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Angel and her family.

Carr says she needs a specialized van to help transport her daughter to appointments. Community members are holding a series of fundraising events to help raise money for the van.

