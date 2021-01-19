Galt High School student, 4 family members killed in car crash in Mexico

Yair Garcia was a junior at Galt High and was one of five family members to tragically die in the accident.

GALT, Calif. — A Galt High School student was one of five family members to die in a car accident in Mexico on Friday evening, according to the principal of the high school.

Yair Garcia was a junior at Galt High. He was traveling with his mom, dad, aunt, uncle, and infant cousin from Mexico to Galt when the accident occurred. All the individuals in the car sadly died, except for the uncle, who is believed to be in critical condition, according to Galt High School principal Kellie Beck.

"We are very heartbroken about Yair and his family," Beck said in a statement to ABC10. "...He was very much a part of our Warrior family involved in football and FFA."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family. According to the description, funds will be used to bring the family members home to California and will go toward funeral expenses. The page description also identifies other ways to donate.

