Galt officers injured in Highway 99 crash identified

GALT, Calif. — Two officers injured while enroute to lend aid in El Dorado County for the Caldor Fire were identified Monday afternoon.

Officer Harminder Grewal and Officer Kapri Herrera were hospitalized after a deadly crash along Highway 99 early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened after the driver of a Dodge Ram went through the concrete center median on Highway 99 and struck the officer's patrol car on the other side.

Grewal and Herrera were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. As of Monday afternoon, Galt Police Department said Herrera was still in the ICU and in critical but stable condition. Police said Grewal is still in critical condition in the ICU.

"Once again, on behalf of the Grewal and Herrera families and the Galt Police Department, we’d like to thank everyone for the prayers, positive thoughts, and support you’ve shown us. Please continue to keep Officer Grewal and Officer Herrera in your thoughts," Galt Police Department said on Facebook.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the scene by Consumnes Fire Department and two other passengers in the pick-up truck were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

