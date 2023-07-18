Galt police investigating series of business burglaries

Police are increasing late night and early morning patrols and investigators are trying to identify the people responsible

GALT, Calif. — The Galt Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in recent weeks.

According to a news release, the thieves are smashing windows. It says that while the property loss has been minimal, the shattered windows and stolen registers can be costly to replace.

Police have increased late night and early morning patrols and investigators are trying to identify the people responsible.

“I understand the frustration about this activity when it occurs, but please know the members of the Galt Police Department take their responsibility of community safety seriously,” wrote police chief Brian Kalinowski.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call the department’s communications center at 209-366-7000 and select Option 1.

