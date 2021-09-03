Galt police officer released from hospital following crash that killed her partner

Officer Kapri Herrera was hospitalized following a head-on collision in the line of duty and is now recovering in the comfort of her own home

GALT, Calif. — The Galt police officer who survived a head-on crash that killed her partner and another driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

Officer Kapri Herrera and her partner Harminder Grewal were involved in a crash with another car while on their way to assist in Caldor Fire. Grewal died following injuries he sustained in the crash on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Authorities said the crash happened after the driver of a Dodge Ram went through the concrete center median on Highway 99 and struck the officer's patrol car on the other side.

Officer Herrera was released from the hospital on Friday, Sept. 3 and will continue her recovery at home, according to a Facebook post from the Galt Police Department.

"We want to thank everyone who showed their unwavering support, offered prayers, and positive thoughts throughout Officer Herrera’s hospital stay. We cannot express our gratitude enough," the Facebook post said.

