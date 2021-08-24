Galt community rallies behind two police officers fighting for their lives

The officers were seriously injured while driving to aid in the Caldor Fire.

GALT, Calif. — Community members gathered in front of the Galt Police Department, to rally behind two police officers who were seriously injured during an on-duty crash Sunday, Aug 22.

At least 100 community members, police officers and firefighters attended a vigil in front of the department for the injured officers.

Officer Harminder Grewal, 27, and Officer Kapri Herrera, 23, were driving to provide security at the Caldor Fire when the driver of a pickup truck broke through a concrete barrier along Highway 99, nearly hitting the officers’ vehicle head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both officers remain in critical condition in the ICU as of Monday night. The driver of the pickup truck died, his two passengers were OK. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“Devastating. First off, I was just so happy to hear they survived, but it’s just devastating,” Brittany Weldon, one of the organizers of the vigil, said.

The family of both officers attended the vigil Monday night.

The city’s interim police chief, mayor, pastors and other community members showed their support at the vigil. Community members held blue glowsticks to show support.

“This truly is impactful to our family, it means a lot and we thank you,” Andres Herrera, the father of Kapri Herrera, said. “We have a long road ahead of us.”

RELATED STORIES:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: