Galt remembers officer 2 years after fatal crash

GALT, Calif. — Family, colleagues and friends remembered the Galt police officer who was killed in a crash two years ago Saturday.

Officer Harminder Grewal and his partner Kapri Herrera were driving on Highway 99 toward the Caldor Fire in 2021 when the driver of a Dodge Ram went through the concrete center median on Highway 99 and struck the officer's patrol car on the other side.

Grewal died from his injuries days after the accident. Herrera survived the crash.

A wreath laying ceremony was held to honor the two and a half year year veteran of the Galt Police Department and the Sikh Legends of America presented a portrait of Grewal during the ceremony.

His family is thankful the community is keeping his memory alive.

"It gives us more strength because we never are going to forget. We know what we lost. What they do for my brother, gives us more strength,” said sister Navdeep Sidhu. “He is not gone; he is here with us.”