Galt teenager in coma after hit-and-run crash

The family of Angel Renteria released information saying that

GALT, Calif. — A Galt teenager was placed on life support after a hit-and-run crash Monday night, police said.

The teen was identified by her family as Angel Renteria, a 16-year-old sophomore at Esteritta High School.

According to the family, Renteria was hit by a vehicle while walking home with her dog Monday night. Police said she was found lying along Ayers Lane near Trellis Lane, bleeding from her head.

According to her family, she was taken to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, broken jaw, broken bones and other injuries. The family said she's in a coma and stable, but still in critical condition. They said the next few days are critical for her recovery.

Her mother has been by her side at the hospital the entire time.

The family said only one fundraiser has been set up as a recovery fund for Renteria. It can be found HERE.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: