GALT, Calif. — A project started nearly a decade ago is back with momentum thanks to a booster shot of $1.7 million.

Walker Community Park in Galt is no ordinary park. It has a grand design that, when finished, would house a football field, soccer field, baseball field, tennis courts, and basketball courts.

Phase one of the project brought the football field and soccer field in 2011. But after it was finished, the City of Galt hit a wall with funding.

“This has been in the works for over – easily – 15 years. I don’t think people really understand how long it takes to develop a park, especially one this big,” said Armando Solis, parks and recreation director for Galt.

“My 12-year-old son saw the plans for it and he goes ‘Ah, that’s great dad. I can’t wait to play on it.’ And I laughed at him, and I go ‘Son, you’ll never play on that. We’ll be lucky if my grandchildren get to play on that,’” he joked.

Walker Park has been an ambitious project from the start, but that's not without reason. The city is looking to capitalize on the success they’ve had with their sports complex.

“Right now, we completely sell out our sports complex. Some of the directors said, 'If you had more fields, we’d come even more,'” Solis said.

To that effect, Solis believes that the added fields stand to bring more tourism dollars into Galt by way of hotel bookings, food, gas, and other elements that draw sporting communities. The ambition behind the park is not unlike what Pedretti Sports Complex is to Turlock and Legacy Fields is to Tracy.

Plans for Galt's Walker Park will add a baseball field and tennis courts to an ambitious project that already has a soccer and football field.

“Galt is a perfect location if you think about it,” Solis added. “We’re right in between Sacramento and Stockton. We have easy access off the freeway, low crime, great community -- Who wouldn’t want to come here?”

The park's ambitions were temporarily halted due to a lack of funds, but that changed with a sudden booster shot of $1.7 million in state funds.

“We were short $1.7 million for this next phase and he [Assemblyman Jim Cooper] was able to obtain us a grant for that,” Solis said.

Assemblyman Cooper delivered the money to Galt officials on Sept. 23 in Sacramento.

“[Sept. 23] was a momentous day for the City of Galt,” said Assemblymember Cooper in a statement. “It’s an honor to deliver this critical funding for the residents of the City of Galt, one of the fastest growing cities in our region.”

Even as the city looks toward a funded phase two, none of the park’s visitors have to worry about potential construction getting in the way of their visit. The areas of the park where crews will be working are just bare land, so Solis isn’t expecting any issues to come up with park availability during the work.

The extra money has put them on track to build a baseball field, extra restrooms, and infrastructure improvements that boost the number of entrances and exits.

