Is a hybrid car worth the cost? Here's what to know.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s gas tax went up three cents at the start of July, and while some drivers won’t notice too much of a change, it did spark in interest in hybrid vehicles.

Experts ABC10 spoke with said the initial costs might give you sticker shock but owning one can be financially rewarding in many ways.

Summer is the season for road trips and weekend adventures, and all that driving means a lot of miles and a lot of gas.

“The hybrid vehicles have actually come up quite a bit over the last couple years, especially with the cost of gas going up,” said Firestone store manager Patrick Ogeerally.

The key reasons to consider buying a hybrid vehicle are to save on gas and reduce emissions while still getting the range capabilities of a gas car.

One of the main barriers to buying a hybrid car is the cost. Look online and you’ll find a wide range of non-plug-in hybrids going for $27,000 for a Honda and all the way up to $115,000 for a Lexus.

Those numbers are the manufacturer’s suggested price. One dealership says you can expect to pay about $5,000 to $10,000 more due to markups.

“Finding technicians that specialize in hybrid is pretty tough right now because it's a new market,” said Ogeerally.

Maintenance and repairs for hybrid vehicles can be more expensive too due to their advanced technology. Replacing a hybrid battery system can cost $20,000.

“They have to be trained to wear certain gloves when they're working on these vehicles or they could be electrocuted,” he said.

The tires on hybrid vehicles also wear out faster because they’re heavier.

“Not only is it they wear out faster, but they actually are more prone for noise, so you have to get a tire that has more of a lower noise reduction,” said Ogeerally.

But when it comes to regular car maintenance, hybrid and gas vehicles have similarities in cost.

“You still have your cabin filters, you still have your air filters, your tires, brakes, suspension and steering… so the routine service is very imperative that gets done,” he said.

It’s important to remember you’ll continually save on gas for as long as you own the hybrid. It’s helpful to factor in your anticipated fuel and tax savings to get an idea of how long you’d need to own and use the vehicle to break even on the purchase.

Now, there’s a lot of talk about incentives for fully electric vehicles. It’s a different story for hybrids. You don’t get a California rebate for buying a hybrid unless it’s a plug-in hybrid, which is a kind that uses more electricity to run.

You can use this tool HERE to find out if you qualify for a hybrid car rebate.

