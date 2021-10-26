Evacuation orders lifted following reported gas leak scare near Lake Tahoe

North Tahoe Fire reports that a gas leak was secured and traffic is following once again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The North Tahoe Fire Protection District is reporting that north Lake boulevard is back open in both directions following a high-pressure gas leak. The fire district said on social media that the gas leak has since been secured.

Fire officials said Southwest Gas is now taking over the scene.

Evacuation centers were temporarily opened at the Plumas Bank parking lot and Kings Beach Convention Center when news of the gas leak was reported.

Meanwhile, Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe posted on Twitter that power is back on for residents in the Kings Beach area after it was shut off as a safety precaution due to the gas leak.

#TrafficAlert: #Evacuation orders have been lifted. The #gasleak has been secured, the scene has been turned over to SWGas, Liberty Utilities is restoring power to the area, and N. Lake Blvd. has reopened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/JpGc8Xk6bD — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) October 27, 2021