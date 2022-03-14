'Gas me up San Diego' gives away free gasoline to low-income families

The goal was to help 300 low-income families, but organizers say last minute donations allowed them to help even more families.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In light of soaring gas prices, some local groups came together to give away free gasoline at an Arco gas station on Waring Road Monday morning.

The group behind the effort, includes the People's Association of Justice Advocates, United Way of San Diego and the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.

Drivers received $50 worth of free gasoline. They had to pre-register for the event, but were not required to show proof of income.

"This allows me to drive another week and use the resources to pay other bills," said driver Zach Brewster, one of the recipients.

"It's really going to help me," said fellow driver Juan Arreola. He also received free gasoline.

"Fifty dollars is a lot," he said. "I'm definitely going to take advantage, I'm grateful for it."

Arreola told CBS 8 he spends about $85 per week filling up his truck to drive to work. He said he lives in Ramona and commutes to UCSD hospital in Hillcrest.

"The people who have been hit most by this pandemic, the gas pandemic, is low-income families who are already struggling to pay their rent, who are already recovering from a pandemic that has stripped jobs and financial stability," said Shane Harris of the People's Association of Justice Advocates.

In addition to free gasoline, the San Diego Food Bank also donated a box of food to each driver.