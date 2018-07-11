If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gavin Newsom will be the next Governor of California, ABC News projects.

Newsom, who has spent time in public office as Mayor of San Francisco and, most recently, as Lieutenant Governor, will now become the 40th Governor of California. Newsom succeeds the state’s two-time, and longest-serving, Governor Jerry Brown.

Newsom campaigned on reforming the state’s healthcare system, the exorbitant housing system and child education.

Both Newsom and Cox were the top two finishers in California’s June “jungle primary,” that rewarded the top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation.

