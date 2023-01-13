x
Generator causes structure fire in Calaveras County

According to PG&E, 186 are without power near the area where the fire started.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday.

Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.

Investigators believe the fire started with a generator that was placed outside of the structure and eventually spread to the inside of the shed.

In a Facebook post, officials said that a generator's exhaust system should not be placed next to a structure.

At the time of the blaze, nearly 186 PG&E customers were without power in the Burson area, although it is unknown if the generator was in use due to a power outage.

