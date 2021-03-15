Live: Jury selection resumes in Derek Chauvin murder trial

In the first week, seven jurors were seated, a third-degree murder charge was added, and the city reached a record civil settlement with George Floyd's family.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, March 15

Jury selection resumes Monday morning

Seven jurors already seated last week, seven more needed

Four are white, three are people of color; two are women

City of Minneapolis approved record $27 million settlement for Floyd family in civil lawsuit over his death



Judge Peter Cahill reinstated a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin

The second week of jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins Monday morning with potential jurors reporting to the Hennepin County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

Selection for the 14 potential jurors began on Tuesday, March 9 after a one-day delay caused by legal questions over the reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin, who was already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Thursday, March 11, Judge Peter Cahill did reinstate the charge after an extended legal battle over whether or not the charge was appropriate for this case.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family over his death. It is the most substantial in city history and one of the largest in U.S. history.

Seven jurors have been chosen and seven have yet to be found to fill out the 14-person panel - 12 jurors and two alternates.

8 a.m.

Pretrial motions began at 8 a.m. Monday, an hour ahead of jury selection, for the second week of the Derek Chauvin trial.

The judge first heard a motion from the prosecution to place boundaries around the testimony of one of the defense's expert witnesses, Dr. David Fowler. Fowler is the former Maryland Chief Medical Examiner.

The prosecutor told the judge that because Dr. Fowler was one of more than a dozen contributing experts to a forensic panel report on "medical causation," the state is concerned that Fowler will be testifying about others' opinions, and not just his own. The prosecutor asked the judge to rule that the doctor can only speak about his own opinions and analysis. The prosecution also asked for a hearing to question the doctor without the jury present.

The defense said the panel model for the report is a "common" format. "It's a peer-reviewed process," he said. "In this particular case, Dr. Fowler is the primary examiner."

Judge Cahill ruled that Fowler will be limited in his testimony to what falls within expertise of a forensic pathologist, just like any other expert witness.

Cahill says Fowler will be limited in his testimony to what falls within expertise of a forensic pathologist.



Just like any expert witness.



Fowler will not be able to say, for example, that another expert agreed with him or specifically what other experts said. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 15, 2021

As the prosecution and defense resume their vetting of potential jurors, Judge Cahill said Friday that he may start asking potential jurors to self-identify their race on the stand once they are chosen. Previously the courts have been releasing the self-identified race from the jury questionnaire each person has filled out.

Three of the seated jurors so far are white men, one is a multiracial woman, one is a white woman, one is a Black man and one is a Hispanic man. Seven more people are needed to fill the jury of 12 sitting jurors and two alternates.

The judge said that opening arguments will not start until March 29, even if all the jurors are selected before that.