George Floyd family, Rev. Al Sharpton plan Sunday night vigil in Minneapolis

Ahead of the Monday start to the Derek Chauvin trial, George Floyd's family and supporters are planning a prayer vigil and rally.

The family of George Floyd and two national civil rights leaders will be gathering in Minneapolis the night before the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death.

Opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial begin Monday. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The images of Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck were captured on video and shared worldwide, sparking global protests around race and police brutality.

Sunday night before the official start of the trial, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join the Floyd family for a prayer vigil and rally beginning at Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis.

Crump represented the Floyd family in a civil suit that was just settled for a record $27 million with the city of Minneapolis.

The rally will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Opening statements for the trial begin Monday at 9 a.m., after nearly three weeks of jury selection. Fifteen jurors have been selected to hear the case, but one will be released Monday once the other 14 are sworn in. Two are alternates, who will hear the case but will not deliberate unless they are needed.