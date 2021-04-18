George Floyd's family, nation brace for verdict as jury set to begin deliberating this week

Closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial are scheduled for Monday morning. The jury will then be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

After three weeks of emotional testimony from 45 witnesses and multiple hard-to-watch videos of George Floyd's final moments, former officer Derek Chauvin's fate will be in the hands of the jury on Monday.

"I want you all to pray for us," George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd said.

The Floyd family spent the weekend in Houston before flying back to Minneapolis Sunday for what's expected to be a high stakes week. Floyd's family bracing for a verdict within days.

"To everybody else this is a case and a cause, but to me, this is my brother, someone I loved," Philonise Floyd said.

The stage is set for closing arguments in the morning. KHOU11 legal analyst Carmen Roe says expect the video of Floyd's death to be front and center as prosecutors sum up their case.

"It's the strongest evidence the State has," Roe said. "It's compelling. It's hard to get around. It's 9 minutes and 29 seconds"

Roe said the defense has a lot more work to do.

"The defense had a great opening," Roe said. "They promised a lot and I wanted to see it, but I never did. And that's a huge problem as they go into closing argument. Everybody who is watching this trial knows the defense is way behind the 8 ball."

The jury will weigh 3 charges: second degree murder, third degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge.

"Juries are unpredictable, especially in high profile cases," Roe said. "For my money, we're looking at a couple days and should have a verdict by Friday."

What they will decide still very much unknown. But with anger and unrest building in Minnesota over the death of Daunte Wright last week, tensions are high and security tighter than ever in Minneapolis as the community hangs on for a final outcome.

"This entire nation is waiting on this result," Roe said. "So it could not be more important and there couldn't be more pressure on these jurors."